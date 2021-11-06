Staff and members at JD Gyms in Batley show pedal power for charity

Staff and members at JD Gyms in Batley took part in a 16-hour sponsored cycle ride to raise funds for Leukaemia UK

Colleagues completed a 16-hour sponsored cycle ride as part of the fundraising event, which also included a raffle, bake sale and challenge cards.

George Warrington, assistant manager, said: “Some amazing businesses supported us including Phoenix Footcare, Good Food Fairy, QF Kitchen and Pure Wellness.

"With both cash and online donations, we made £320, slightly shy of our £500 target."