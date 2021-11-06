Staff and members at JD Gyms in Batley show pedal power for charity
Staff and members at JD Gyms in Batley got on their bikes to raise funds for Leukaemia UK.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 12:00 pm
Colleagues completed a 16-hour sponsored cycle ride as part of the fundraising event, which also included a raffle, bake sale and challenge cards.
George Warrington, assistant manager, said: “Some amazing businesses supported us including Phoenix Footcare, Good Food Fairy, QF Kitchen and Pure Wellness.
"With both cash and online donations, we made £320, slightly shy of our £500 target."
People are still able to donate at the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jd-gyms-batley