Tributes to photographer Barry Mounsey - 'The face of the Spenborough Guardian'

Barry Mounsey

Barry Mounsey, who also specialised in weddings and portrait photography, had a studio – John Barry Photography – in Cleckheaton for more than half a century.

Barry started as an apprentice for a Brighouse studio in the 1960s and opened his own business in 1970.

Down the years he covered major news stories, photographed local events in and around the Spen Valley and also worked for some big name companies on PR commissions.

Margaret Heward, former Spenborough Guardian news editor, said: “Barry was one of Spen’s great characters, with a larger than life personality and a heart of gold.

“Although he was a freelance photographer he was definitely the face of the Spenborough Guardian for many years and was there to capture thousands of community events - and so help document the history of the Spen Valley.

“He was renowned for his ‘banana round’ instructions when taking group shots and had the happy knack of putting everyone at ease with a smile and a joke.

“He knew everything that was going on in Cleckheaton and was very well respected in the whole community, as well as those who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Away from work, Barry was a car and steam train enthusiast and would travel long distances to take photographs in pursuit of his passion.

He had a collection of Jaguar cars and was a regular at car shows.

Barry, who lived in the same house in Cleckheaton he was born in, leaves a son, Wayne Masterman, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His partner Elaine died several years ago.