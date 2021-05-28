Two blockbusters at Showcase Cinema in Birstall over bank holiday

Emma Stone stars in Cruella

Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil, opens today (Friday, May 28).

Starring Academy Award winner Emma Stone, Cruella is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution and follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

Emily Blunt stars in A Quiet Place Part II

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Other highlights in the coming week include advance screenings of A Quiet Place Part II from bank holiday Monday, May 31.

Starring Emily Blunt, the sequel is set after the deadly events of the first film and follows the Abbott family who must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.