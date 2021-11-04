Weekly Covid data: the 11 areas of North Kirklees where cases are rising

The Covid-19 infection rate in England has reached its highest ever level

The interim results from swab tests taken at home by more than 67,000 people between October 19 and 29 showed that 1 in 58 were testing positive for the disease, or 1.7 per cent of people.

This is the highest number of infections since the study began in May 2020.

While the results of this study do not reveal infection rates in individual neighbourhoods, the latest Government data does.

There are now 35 neighbourhoods that have an infection rate above 1,000 per 100,000 people, in the seven days to October 29, according to the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

In Kirklees there have been 1,746 positive cases - this is a rate of 395.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in North Kirklees saw the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

Shaw Cross and Hanging Heaton: an increase of 115.3 per cent. The rate is now 453.7 cases per 100,000.

Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant: an increase of 107.7 per cent. The rate is now 354.2 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Central and Westborough: an increase of 50.0 per cent. The rate is now 197.8 cases per 100,000.

Birkenshaw - an increase of 36.4 per cent. The rate is now 407.6 cases per 100,000.

Scholes and Hunsworth - an increase of 30.4 per cent. The rate is now 441.6 cases per 100,000.

Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown - an increase of 28.6 per cent. The rate is now 439.5 cases per 100,000.

Gomersal - an increase of 22.7 per cent. The rate is now 373.7 cases per 100,000.

Staincliffe and Healey - an increase of 22.2 per cent. The rate is now 288.4 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Moor Upper - an increase of 20.0 per cent. The rate is now 363.1 cases per 100,000.

Cleckheaton - an increase of 10.8 per cent. The rate is now 476.2 cases per 100,000.

Heckmondwike North - an increase of 1.9 per cent. The rate is now 445.7 cases per 100,000.

In better news, the following areas all saw a drop in the Covid infection rate in the past week:

Batley Central - a decrease of 4.2 per cent. The rate is now 327.9 cases per 100,000.

Upper Batley and Soothill - a decrease of 12.5 per cent. The rate is now 307.3 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Moor Lower and Westtown - a decrease of 12.5 per cent. The rate is now 198.1 cases per 100,000.

Battyeford - a decrease of 12.9 per cent. The rate is now 406.0 cases per 100,000.

Liversedge, Littletown and Millbridge - a decrease of 17.4 per cent. The rate is now 302.6 cases per 100,000.

Mirfield Central and Hopton - a decrease of 20.0 per cent. The rate is now 342.4 cases per 100,000.

Birstall - a decrease of 21.1 per cent. The rate is now 310.0 cases per 100,000.

Earlsheaton and Chickenley - a decrease of 21.6 per cent. The rate is now 405.0 cases per 100,000.

Hightown and Hartshead Moor - a decrease of 31.1 per cent. The rate is now 455.2 cases per 100,000.

Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd - a decrease of 36.7 per cent. The rate is now 251.0 cases per 100,000.

Dewsbury Savile Town and Thornhill Lees - a decrease of 40.0 per cent. The rate is now 217.5 cases per 100,000.

Thornhill - a decrease of 48.7 per cent. The rate is now 296.3 cases per 100,000.