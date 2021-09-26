Young players hone their skills at rugby event in memory of Nick Smith
A total of 150 young rugby league players from across Yorkshire came together for a day of matches, learning and fun at the annual Smudger U7s at Halifax’s Siddal ARLFC, organised by The Nick Smith Foundation.
Watched by hundreds of people who had come down to Chevinedge, young players from teams around West Yorkshire, including Dewsbury Celtic, joined this year’s event.
The aim of the Smudger U7s is to bring together junior clubs who do not usually get the chance to play together so the youngsters can learn from each other and test their skills.
Halifax Panthers players Scott Grix, Will Calcott, Zak McComb and Ben Kavanagh attended on the day to share their expertise.
Stephen Naylor, chairman of The Nick Smith Foundation, said: “Thank you to everyone at Siddal for their continued support in hosting and organising this event, the professional clubs and sponsors for backing it, and all the amateur rugby league clubs for taking part and ensuring so many juniors can enjoy the sport that meant so much to Nick.”