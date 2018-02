A pedestrian suffered a serious head injury in a hit-and-run incident in Batley.

The pedestrian, a man aged 63, was struck by a white VW van on Hanover Street near the town centre at about 11.15am on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for the injury, which was not thought to be life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact their Western Area Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log reference 13180052553.