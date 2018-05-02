8 of the weirdest polling stations you can vote at in Leeds in tomorrow's election

As the local election polls prepare to open for polling day on Thursday 3 May, the majority of us will be heading out to local schools, churches or village halls to cast our vote.

But some will be marking their ballots in slightly more unusual locations.

Rawdon Model Boat Club will serve as one of the polling stations for residents in the Guiseley and Rawdon Ward

Here are eight of the weirdest places you could be casting your vote tomorrow.

A fish and chip restaurant

Voters in Alwoodley will be heading to their local chippy to place their vote, as Charlie Bretts at the Allerton will serve as the polling station.

After filling out your ballot, you can head into the main restaurant for a fish and chip dinner.

The swimming baths

If you live in the Bramley and Stanningley Ward, you might be selecting your councillor of choice at Bramley Baths.

While the voting area will be held in the dance studio, you could always take a dip in the pool afterwards.

A hairdressers

Voters in Moortown can head to the local hairdressers on polling day, as Sophistica Hair and Beauty salon swaps the shampoos and scissors for the ballot box on Thursday.

The theatre

Interplay Theatre in Armley will be swapping the spotlight for the ballot boxes on Thursday, welcoming residents from the area to turn out as voters rather than an audience for the day.

A boating club

Residents in the Guiseley and Rawdon Ward may be headed to the Rawdon Model Boat Club to place their vote, which is certainly one of the more scenic polling stations in use tomorrow.

The local football club

Beeston locals may be more accustomed to heading to Beeston Juniors Football Club to watch their youngsters play football, but tomorrow the club will welcome a different clientele to its usual footy fans as it opens its doors to voters.

The local boozer

Public Houses may be the place to head to enjoy some downtime and a few drinks, but for residents in Alwoodley, Beeston and Rodley, their local boozer will serve a different purpose tomorrow.

But you can always treat yourself to a pint after casting your vote.

The cricket club

Horsforth, Methley, Yeadon and Calverley residents may be taking a trip to their local cricket club to have their say in tomorrow's election.

But will everyone be batting for the same team?