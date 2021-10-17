Kirklees could get extra cash to help fight Covid during winter

Kirklees Council’s director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, took to the streets of Dewsbury earlier this year to help encourage residents to take part in 'surge testing' following a spike in coronavirus infection rates

A leaked report indicates that Kirklees is one of 16 local authorities earmarked for coronavirus funding.

Kirklees Council’s director of public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, said the authority hadn’t been contacted directly about additional support but that the winter months “will pose challenges” for residents, schools and businesses across the borough.

She said: “Kirklees currently has the lowest rates of infection in West Yorkshire but we are starting with a high number of cases so it’s really important to stay as safe as we can over the coming months.”

A report by Sky News revealed that Bolton, Luton, Blackburn with Darwen and Leicester are to be categorised as areas of “enduring transmission” for coronavirus from October 22.

All four local authorities will receive a tailored package to support them. That assistance – including supporting businesses and workplaces to be Covid secure and vaccine programme support – could last until March 2022.

Measures for the 16 extra authorities – Kirklees, Bradford, Burnley, Rochdale, Manchester, Hyndburn, Oldham, Slough, Bristol, Peterborough, Sandwell, Preston, Hartlepool, Tameside, Middlesbrough and Ealing – will be evaluated after the initial four authorities receive their packages, said Sky News.

The plan from the UK Health Security Agency, the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS is scheduled to be rolled out from November 5.

Ms Spencer-Henshall added: “I urge everyone eligible to take the vaccine, even if you’re fit and healthy.

“Regular rapid lateral flow testing is also important to help stop the spread of the virus, even if you have been vaccinated.

“Rapid lateral flow testing identifies those who do not have Covid symptoms but may have the virus and be spreading it unknowingly.