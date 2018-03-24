Pork pies prove to be upper crust at awards

A butchers based in Cleckheaton has excelled at the recent British Pie Awards.

B&M Collins & Sons, the family-owned and run butchers took home not one, but two highly commended gold accolades for their Small Stand Pie and Small Pork Pie, both within the Pork Pie Class – impressing the judges at the national competition.

A spokeswoman for B&M Collins said: “This is the fourth time we have entered the Melton Mowbray pie competition, and each time we seem to have get better and better.

“This year we received two golds (highly commended), one silver and two bronzes.

“We were highly delighted after winning awards in such a prestigious event and we look forward to next year. Hopefully we can collect next year’s class year and Supreme Champion awards.”