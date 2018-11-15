See the lights fantastic at Heckmondwike

Thousands of people are expected to attend Heckmondwike’s festive lights switch-on – and there is a chance to be part of the illuminations.

HeckmondLight takes place this Saturday (November 24) between 4pm and 8pm in and around Green Park, which is being transformed into a magical world of light and wonder.

As well as the official switch-on at 7pm, celebrated with the giant Momentum Wheel at the centre of the park, there will be illuminations galore, art installations, flaming gas jets, lanterns, a chance to met Santa, plus a whole host of fun-filled family activities.

External Combustion, who lit up the park last year with their blazing gas jets, are back with the Crown of Flames, while Santa will be on the bandstand every hour on the hour from 4pm.

Mini-illuminations made by pupils from Heckmodwike Primary School will be in shop windows and Lan-Turns will be on show made by sculptor Bryan Tweddle and members of the Heckmondwike Community Centre.

The event is organised by Heckmondwike Community Alliance and Creative Scene, which uses funding from Arts Council England via the National Lottery.

Simon Thirkill, chair of the Heckmondwike Community Alliance, said: “The first ever lights event took place in Heckmondwike in 1863, but we are bringing it bang up to date with the latest in light innovation.

“It’s an event to be proud of and we want to keep looking to the future as we create new attractions for the annual lights event.

“It will be a little bit special this year – lots of new light art works have been created, and artists have been working with hundred of children from local schools and young people to bring these new attractions to the heart of the event.”