Parkrun organises free running events around the globe. 5k routes are set up in parks every Saturday for all abilities.

1. Shroggs Park, Halifax There is a parkrun at Shroggs Park, Lee Mount Rd, Halifax every Saturday at 9am. Find out more information by visiting www.parkrun.org.uk/halifax/

2. Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury There is a Dewsbury run in Crow Nest Park, Heckmondwike Road, hosts a run every Saturday at 9am. To find out more visit www.parkrun.org.uk/dewsbury/

3. Wellholme Park, Brighouse Every Saturday at 9am runners take off in Wellholme Park, Bradford Road, Brighouse. For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk/brighouse/

4. Greenhead Park, Huddersfield There is a parkrun every Saturday at 9am on Greenhead Park, Park Drive, Huddersfield. For more information visit www.parkrun.org.uk/huddersfield/

