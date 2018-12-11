Students’ work put in the picture

An independent school that specialises in supporting young people with complex behavioural issues is showcasing the creative talents of its students at an exhibition in December.

Cleckheaton and Bradley-based The Pivot Academy, which opened in 2017, caters for KS3/4 pupils who require a different approach to mainstream education.

The school provides bespoke assessment and a high level of support and specialist services for pupils to secure long-term successful pathways.

The exhibition will take place on 19 and 20 December at the Academy on Rawfolds Way in Cleckheaton from 10am-2pm (19th), and 3pm-7pm (20th).

It will feature work from the school’s art and photography students produced from September to December this year.

Parents, local schools and businesses are invited to go along to see the creative talent of students and join the Academy team for a festive drink.

Money raised from a raffle of the students’ work will go towards more equipment, including frames for the students’ art work and photos.

Pivot Academy’s headteacher Andrew Kitterick, said: “We want to ensure students make academic progress but also value the importance of pupil’s individual talents and areas of interest and want to encourage them to pursue these as careers, whether it’s something practical or work-based, or more creative such as art and photography.

“Through the photography studio, we are instilling passion in our young people and emphasising that they can do anything that they set out to do.

“It’s about giving them the confidence to embrace their talents and the encouragement to pursue them. It’s also about them recognising that they can achieve even though they may have had negative experiences in the past.”