Talented dancers to put on show of the Century

Hundreds of Mirfield dancers are set to descend on Huddersfield for a show of the century.

Katie Philpott School of Dance’s (KPSD) Century will take place at the Lawrence Batley Theatre with four shows held over Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 March.

With a cast of 300 plus students aged from three upwards, the shows will highlight the range of classes delivered by KPSD, including ballet, tap, jazz, modern theatre, street dance, musical theatre, freestyle, contemporary, cheerleading, adult classes and creative movement and disco duck for pre-schoolers.

The show also packs in Elvis, the Beach Boys, Tina Turner, ABBA and Wham, rounding off in style with Prince and 1999 before winding up as the clock strikes midnight and the curtain falls on the 20th Century.

Katie said: “The show re-winds clock to the midnight hour on December 31, 1899.

“We open with Clair de Lune then pick up the pace with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang before time-travelling through ballet classics such as Coppelia, Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty.”