Taxi licenses revoked in Dewsbury after checks on road safety

Two suspect taxi licenses were suspended in Dewsbury this week after a multi-agency operation into the roadworthiness of cars in the area.

Officers from the Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with partners from Kirklees Council Taxi Licensing, the DVSA and VOSA this week to stop and check cars on Ravensthorpe Road.

Among the vehicles stopped were 33 taxis, with two drivers having their license suspended after checks on their vehicle.

Partners from VOSA also examined certain vehicles to determine if they were using ‘red’ diesel which is only intended for agricultural use.

They seized six cars which were uninsured and gave two fixed penalty notices for cars. One had no MOT and another did not have road legal registration plates.

Sergeant Kierston Knott said: “Ravensthorpe Road is a main arterial route in and out of Dewsbury and as such, a natural place for us to mount an operation of this kind.

“It was a productive day for us which resulted in some vehicles not fit to be driven being immediately taken off the roads.

“We were also pleased to note that the majority of taxis stopped where in compliance with their licences.”

She went on to say: “I want to thank partners from VOSA and the DVSA for taking part with us in thisoperation today.

“Our overall aim is to do all we can to make our roads safer and we will look to carry out more operations of this type in the near future.”