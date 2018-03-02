Toys R Us: List of stores that may close in Yorkshire as company announces discounts

Toys R Us is offering discounts as it begins to consider closing stores across the country after going into administration.

The company, which also runs Babies R Us, has stores in Leeds, Bradford, York, Wakefield, Doncaster, Hull and Sheffield.

Heavy discounts of up to 25 per cent are now being offered on products until the shops close, administrators Moorfields Advisory Limited also announced today.

Toys R Us has dozens of stores across the country, and a total of 3,200 jobs are said to be at risk company-wide.

Despite being in administration, all of its shops will continue to trade but some stores could close over the next few days.

Gift cards and vouchers will be honoured while the stores are open and Take Time To Pay agreements for larger purchases will be honoured or exchanged until March 11, administrators said.

Simon Thomas, joint administrator and partner at Moorfields, said: “We’ve introduced heavy discounts across the entire Toys “R” Us store portfolio today.

"Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these special offers as soon as possible. Whilst stock levels are generally high, customers may find that the more popular brands begin to sell-out over the coming days."

Here's the full list of Toys R Us stores in Yorkshire:

- Gelderd Road, Leeds

- Manningham Lane Retail Park, Bradford

- Clifton Moor Centre, York

- Ings Road, Wakefield

- Frenchgate Shopping Centre, Doncaster

- Meadowhall Retail Park, Sheffield

- The Carr, Doncaster

- The Gallagher Retail Park, Scunthorpe

- Kingston Park, Hull