Woman in critical condition after car collides with garden in Batley

A woman is in a critical condition after being involved in a collision with a car - which also struck a garden and a fence - in Batley.

Police were called to the crash scene at Lea View, Batley, at about 12:45pm today (Tuesday).

A red Skoda Fabia car had collided with a 56-year-old woman, at the junction with Brookroyd View.

The woman suffered injuries to her ankle and head and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where she remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed from Bradford Road, up to the junction with Intake Lane, following the crash.

Officers are now investigating the full circumstances leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.