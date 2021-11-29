Easy ways to make a trendy Christmas wreath for your home

Asymmetric Wreath Tips

“Asymmetric wreaths are perfect for those who want to celebrate Christmas in a more contemporary way.

Go top heavy, wild - do whatever you want. Celebrate structure and balance by pushing against both - an asymmetric wreath reflects someone free of constraints.

Foraged twigs and branches work well. Choose long twigs that are supple and form into a ring before dressing on one side with foraged ivy, holly and pine cones.

You may even want to consider binding twigs into a bunch and tie with a natural ribbon to hang from a door or inside your home . Perhaps attach a small collection of battery powered lights.

Reused / Recycled Wreath Tips

This is the easiest wreath to make as you can use whatever you have to hand - old ornaments and baubles for example. A recycled wreath shows your creativity while sending a message about upcycling and giving back this Christmas.

If you do want to incorporate foliage, air-dried strawflowers and blonde wheat can work well.

Tips for a DIY Wreath

Start by finding a wreath base. There are many types available, from foam to twig to moss and straw. Ask your local florist for advice.

Add a base foliage on top of the wreath, either threading the plants along the circle of the wreath or laying them on top, allowing the ends to jut off at an angle. Use wire to attach foliage at the bottom, then work in a circle and add greenery to cover up the wire as you go.

You can then do whatever you want - add more berries, dried fruit and dried flowers, pine cones, feathers, eucalyptus, seeds - by securing them onto the foliage with wire.

Add the finishing touch with a beautiful ribbon - red or purple velvet maybe.

If you’re looking for an easier solution, you can buy ready-made wreaths from florists and add your own foliage and flowers you enjoy, reclaimed twigs and sticks, berries from the garden, whatever works for you.

Outside or Indoors?

More of us are thinking of wreaths as the new Christmas tree. Certain wreaths - such as the dried orange type - will smell nicer indoors too.

Most wreaths, even with fresh flowers, will last quite some time outside without maintenance in our cold damp British weather.

Where to hang a wreath?

Think about using the wreath to create focal points - so build on something that’s already in the room, i.e. above a mirror or over a mantlepiece.

Also use the doors in your home- there’s often unused space behind them that you can utilise, which makes for a nice surprise for visitors.

Wendy Rea is manager and florist at Direct2florist, an online flower delivery service that partners with local florists in your recipient’s area. so deliveries ordered by 2pm can be sent out the same day.