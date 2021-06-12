Ravensthorpe boxer Daniel Khan aims to be a big hit in pro ranks

Daniel (Prince) Khan.

Khan, 19, has shown rich promise as an amateur and is now set to go into the paid ranks this year after signing with professional manager Glenn Banks, who is based in York.

He is sponsored by Primal Muscle & Fitness, of Ossett and is being lined up for his first pro fight in the summer.

Khan, who will fight at the bantamweight (54kg) division, has been assessed and approved by the British Boxing Board of Control and this enables him to compete at the top level of boxing.

He grew up and lives in Ravensthorpe, already having a professional athlete’s life, training twice a day, waking at 6am to run five miles then working all day.

He is being trained by leading trainer and former professional boxer Mark Franks, who is head trainer at Gorilla Boxing Club in Earlsheaton.

A fully licensed BBBOC trainer, Franks is currently aiming to bring through four exciting fighters and is confident Prince can go all the way to the top domestically.

He said: “Prince is a former successful amateur boxer, winning 19 of his 21 fights.

“He has been travelling to Hull and York, sparring with professional boxers all through the pandemic and eagerly awaits his pro debut, with a date expected to be some time in August.

“This is a local lad and it will be great to get behind him.

“Our goal is the British title.”