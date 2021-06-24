East Bierley and Birstall make it through to Priestley Cup quarter-finals

East Brierley bowler Reece Clark.

Bierley and Keighley served up a 659-run thriller on Saturday, but runs were much more scarce in their cup encounter 24 hours later with just 230 in total.

Reece Clark was in the thick of the action again, however, as he took 5-30 when Keighley were bowled out for just 113 after they had chosen to bat first.

Jack Hebden also claimed 2-31 before openers Matthew West (45no from 28 balls) and Sam Gatenby (38 off 23 deliveries) ensured Bierley sealed an eight-wicket win in just 11.5 overs.

Openers Josh Haynes and Eric Austin paved the way for Birstall’s five-wicket success in their second round tie against Gomersal.

Haynes hit 10 fours and three sixes as he made 97 while Austin’s 75 included 11 fours and a six. Together they put on 167 for the first wicket and Birstall went on to chase down Gomersal’s 238-8 score in a match reduced to 40 overs-a-side.

Matthew Dyson helped see them to their target with 35 not out from 24 balls as Birstall got home with an over to spare.

Richard Wear top scored with 80 not out for Gomersal, smashing 11 fours and a six. Daniel Syme also hit 29 and Jonathan Boynton 28.