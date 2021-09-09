Gary Fellows breaks Hanging Heaton run scoring record in final game for club

Gary Fellows

Fellows began the 2021 season lying fourth in the all time standings behind Dave Lawrence (8,843), Alan Mynett (8,888) and Howard Ellis (9,416). He edged closer to the milestone through the season, but eight in his last home game against Batley, left him 19 short.

Ironically, Fellows’ final game for Hanging Heaton was away to Wrenthorpe – the club where he signed from in 2013 and where he enjoyed great success in the Central Yorkshire League.

He finally passed the landmark with a trademark cut for four, which was greeted with jubilant scenes from his teammates. He was out for 32, but was part of a Heaton team that won by 150 runs to seal a fourth place finish in the Bradford League’s Premier Division.

Fellows won 10 major trophies in his time at Hanging Heaton – two Heavy Woollen Cups, a Bradford Premier League title, Yorkshire Premier League title, Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy, Vitality National T20 Trophy and four League T20s wins.

On a day of farewells for Heaton, Nick Connolly and long serving duo Joe Fraser and David Stiff all played their last game for the club.