Crackenedge seal derby triumph to reach County Trophy quarters

Crackenedge marched into the West Riding County Challenge Trophy quarter-finals thanks to a 4-0 win over Fox and Hounds last Saturday.

On a day when the local football programme was decimated by freezing temperatures, it was testament to the near neighbours that the game went ahead.

Crackenedge led 2-0 at half-time but Fox and Hounds caused problems and had two penalties saved by Crackenedge’s man-of-the-match goalkeeper Michael Williams.

Crackenedge — who are top of the Wakefield League Premier Division — added two further goals to complete victory.

Adam Williams bagged a brace, while Scott Lightowler and Dominic Simpson were the other Crackenedge goalscorers.

They will now face a home quarter-final against the winners of Mount St Marys and Beeston St Anthony Reserves on Saturday March 2.

Hartshead’s West Riding County Challenge Cup quarter-final trip to Huddersfield Amateurs was one of the many games to fall victim to the weather last Saturday and the sides will try again this week as they bid to book a semi-final date at the County FA headquarters at Fleet Lane.

Littletown secured a 4-2 win away to PFC in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

The Bradford University 4G pitch ensured the game was able to go ahead and victory allowed Littletown to move above Lower Hopton into third place.

The sides were locked 1-1 at half-time but although Ben McCardle and Shazad Ahmed struck for PFC, Littletown returned with all three points thanks to a Joe Jagger brace plus goals from David McDonald and Patrick Sykes.

They are now three points behind second placed TVR United with both sides having played 13 games.

Littletown trail leaders Golcar United by 10 points but they have two games in hand.

The only other game to survive saw Route One Rovers earn a 5-2 win away to Ovenden West Riding.

Ovenden had Nathan Sloane and James Keegan on target but Route One Rovers earned a sixth win of the season as Sinmi Oyebanji bagged a hat-trick and Irfan Afzal struck twice.

Littletown entertain Ovenden this Saturday.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves did well to hold Yorkshire Amateur League Division Four leaders Gildersome Spurs OB Reserves to a 2-0 scoreline last Saturday.

Rangers must have feared the worst when coming up against the table toppers having suffered heavy defeats in recent weeks but they produced a creditable display.

Goals from Lewis Heeley and Ashley Wainwright helped Gildersome to victory and they are three points clear of second placed Middleton Park.