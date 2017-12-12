Freezing temperatures sees local football programme decimated

Snow and frozen pitches left last week’s Heavy Woollen Sunday League programme decimated, with only three matches across the three divisions taking place.

Navigation’s top of the Premier Division clash at home to Linthwaite was one of several games falling victim to the weather.

Third placed Roberttown Rovers also saw their game with Birctall CC called off, so Navigation remain four points clear at the top of the table.

The only scheduled Premier Division game for this Sunday sees AFC Chickenley having the chance to move off the foot of the table when they visit fellow strugglers FC Walkers Arms.

Deighton WMC have opened up a three point lead at the top of the Championship after they defeated Hanging Heaton CC 2-1, while nearest challengers Mount Pleasant drew 2-2 with Clifton Rangers.

Hanging Heaton have shown improvement in recent weeks and they pushed the leaders all the way with Dave Hall scoring a header but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat, which leaves them third-bottom ahead of this Sunday’s trip to Scholes Athletic.

Mount Pleasant lost ground in the title race when they were held at home to third placed Clifton Rangers.

Adam Rawat and Muhammad Lukmaan Vania scored for Mount but it wasn’t enough for them to take all three points.

Clifton remain nine points behind Mount but with three games in hand.

Mount have six wins, a draw and two defeats from their nine matches ahead of this Sunday’s trip top Deighton, who have seven wins and a draw from their eight games.

Snowdon moved up to second place in Division One thanks to an impressive 8-3 victory over Wike Horse in the only other game to go ahead.

Snowdon have won six out of their eight matches and are six points behind leaders Battyeford.

They will look to close the gap further when they host Birstall St Patricks this Sunday.

It was a similar story on Saturday when the entire West Riding County Amateur League programme was postponed, while the majority of games in the West Yorkshire, Wakefield and Yorkshire Amateur Leagues also fell victim to the freezing weather.

In one of the few Wakefield League games to survive, Overthorpe Sports suffered a 5-2 defeat away to Middleton Old Boys in Division Two.

Overthorpe trailed 4-1 at half-time and although they improved after the break it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.

Jordan Price hit a brace, while Ashley Clegg and Liam McMahon were also among Middleton’s goal scorers.

Hartshead Reserves recorded an impressive 6-2 victory over Hunslet Club Reserves in West Yorkshire League Alliance Division Two.