Hartshead fly flag in County Cup after fine win over Springhead

Hartshead are through to the West Riding County Challenge Cup last 16.
Hartshead are flying the flag in the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup after they earned a cracking 3-2 win over Springhead.

Hartshead can now look forward to a last 16 tie in the new year after the West Yorkshire League Division One side overcame their opponents in a keenly contested third round clash last Saturday.

Jack Rogerson bagged a brace as the sides were locked 2-2 before Andrew Wood scored Hartshead’s winner to see them through.

Lower Hopton’s hopes were dashed as they lost on penalties away to Church Fenton.

The sides fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw as Hopton battled back from 2-1 down at half-time with goals from Declan James, Matthew Shaw and Jacob Doughty.

However, they failed to score during the shoot out, as Church Fenton progressed 3-0.

Wakefield League duo Crackenedge and Fox and Hounds are through to the West Riding County Challenge Trophy last 16.

Crackenedge defeated Garforth WMC 8-1, while Fox and Hounds produced a thrilling comeback to draw with Marsden before progressing on penalties.

Adam Williams bagged a hat-trick for the Wakefield League Premier Division high fliers.

Tim Clarke and Macauley Parkinson supported with a brace apiece, while Scott Lightowler was also on target as Crackenedge ensured their involvement in the new year.

Fox and Hounds appeared to be heading out as they trailed Marsden 4-2 with just seven minutes of their tie remaining but they battled back to earn a dramatic draw.

Jack Armitage, Craig Bentley, Declan Bickers and Joseph Hanson were the Fox and Hounds scorers and they then held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties to progress.

Dewsbury Rangers bowed out following a 4-1 defeat to Leeds City Reserves, who had Daniel Berry, Andrew Crossland, Jason Miller and Jonathan Wilson to thank for victory.

Fieldhead Hospital eased past Overthorpe Sports Reserves as hat-tricks from Jake Gibson and Nathan Jones plus goals from Carl Walker (two) and Daniel Thorpe helped them to a 9-0 victory.

Savile United are unbeaten in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five but found the step up in class too great as they lost 6-1 at FC Sporting Keighley.