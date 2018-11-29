Littletown ease into County Amateur Cup semi-finals with victory at Toller Littletown ease into County Amateur Cup semi-finals with victory at Toller

Littletown eased into the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division Cup semi-finals with a 5-1 win away to Toller last Saturday.

The Beck Lane side are joined in the last four by Ryburn United, who won 3-0 at home to Ovenden, and Route One Rovers, who defeated TVR United 4-2 on penalties after the sides fought out a goalless draw.

Brandon Maltby’s first half goal helped Toller go into the break level at 1-1 but Littletown upped their game to score four more goals without reply and book a place in the semis.

Joe Jagger bagged a brace, while Jack Smith, Pat Sykes and Michael Halessellasle were also on target.

Lower Hopton are the other team through to the semi-finals after they defeated Lepton Highlanders 1-0 the previous week but their Premier Division title hopes suffered a blow last Saturday as they suffered a 6-0 defeat at leaders Golcar United.

Golcar are now nine points clear of Hopton with both sides having played 12 games, while Littletown are a further two points behind but with three games in hand.

Doran Jordan (two), Buddy Cox, Jonathan Newiss, Alex Hallam and Ryan John were the Golcar goalscorers as Golcar opened a gap at the top.

Hartshead bowed out of the West Yorkshire League Cup as they suffered a 6-2 defeat away to Horbury Town, who had Lewis Stephens (two), Michael Hall, Luke Playford, James Taylor and one-time Liversedge FC player Gibril Bojang on target.

Wyke Wanderers are second-bottom in the Premier Division as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat away to Carlton Athletic as Joseph O’Neill netted a hat-trick.

Liam Thompson’s goal was enough to earn Aberford Albion all three points from a 1-0 win over Howden Clough, who are bottom of Division One.

Goals from Oliver Durkin and Alex Gaunt were not enough to prevent Hunsworth losing 9-2 away to Glasshoughton Rock in Division Two.

Hartshead Reserves secured a 6-0 win away to Leeds Modernians Reserves in Alliance Division One, while Howden Clough Reserves lost 2-1 at home to Salts Reserves in Alliance Division Two despite Austin Broadbent scoring.