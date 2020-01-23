Littletown warm-up for top of table clash against Farsley Celtic with victory

Littletown warmed up for Saturday’s top of the table clash against Farsley Celtic Juniors with a 5-0 win over Toller in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division last week.

Littletown are six points behind Farsley and will look to end Celtic’s 100 per cent record when the sides meet at Beck Lane.

Matty Bugg scored a brace in Littletown’s seventh straight win, with Scott Lightowler converting a penalty, while Adam Williams and Reiss Brook were also on target, with central midfielder Jordan Ledgard taking man-of-the-match.

Lower Hopton slipped to a fifth straight defeat and remain bottom, their latest a 3-1 reversal away to third placed Route One Rovers.

Hopton defended well in a goalless first half but Route One scored twice through Zac Khan with Jonathan Mwembie making it 3-0 before Thomas Richter converted a penalty.

Norristhorpe fought back from 3-0 down at half-time to defeat Division Two strugglers Prospect 5-4, with Lewis Collinson inspirational in midfield.

Norristhorpe responded to make it 3-3 only for Prospect to regain the lead but the home side levelled again and bagged the winner as Collinson hit a hat-trick, with Matty Taylor and Dan Gannon also netting.

Littletown Reserves remain top of Division Three following an 8-1 win away to Morley Town Thirds with Ash Broadbent (hat-trick), James Blane (two), Matty Thompson, Lewis Body and James Goodall the scorers.

Littletown have 30 points with Wortley Reserves eight behind with three games in hand.

Norristhorpe Reserves are up to third place following a 6-4 win away to Lepton Highlanders Reserves, which saw Eddie Ferns follow up his five goals the previous week with another hat-trick.

Savile United moved into the top half of the table thanks to a 6-0 win over Ealandians Thirds as Adil Ravat, Hamzah Taram (three) and Mohammed Numen Ali (two) were on target.

Batelians lost 6-3 at home to Farnley in a Division Four clash which saw three red cards, a yellow, plus a sin-binning.

James Byrne’s free-kick was headed home by Liam Pearson for Batelians but Farnley hit back to lead 2-1 before Micheal Royce set up Micheal Smith to equalise.

A Batelians substitute was sent off, while the Farnley goalkeeper was sin-binned but it was the visitors who regained the lead.

Batelians MoM Neil Pickles set up Byrne to make it 3-3 only for Farnley to score twice.

Farnley then added a sixth goal but had their scorer was sent off for gesturing to spectators on the touchline, with the Batelians goalkeeper also shown a red card when he kicked the ball, which hit the referee, to end an eventful game.