Liversedge aim for winning return at Penistone

Liversedge will be aiming to end a five-match losing run when they travel to Penistone Church in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Saturday.

They Clayborners won their opening three matches but have lost their last three in a spell which has also seen them bow out of both the FA Cup and FA Vase.

Liversedge battled hard in Tuesday night’s clash at home to Bottesford Town but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat.

Bottesford led 2-0 at half-time after as Jack Bowskin put them ahead with a 26th minute goal and the lead was doubled just before the interval by Henry Cook.

Joe Walton gave Liversedge hope when he netted his eighth goal of the season 10 minutes from time but it wasn’t enough as Bottesford held on for the three points.

Liversedge slipped to a 4-1 defeat away to Hall Road Rangers last Saturday as the home side scored three goals in the final seven minutes to claim their second win of the season.

Leon Smith put Hall Road ahead just before half-time only for Mitchell Hamilton to net four minutes after the re-start.

Liversedge had seen Sam Akeroyd sent off in the first half and Hall Road made them pay by scoring three late goals.

Ben Vazquez put the home ahead with an 83rd minute goal before strikes from Reagan Waud (88) and Conner Harman (90) condemned Liversedge to defeat.

Liversedge could be boosted for Saturday’s trip to Penistone after they signed Craig Maynard from Yorkshire Amateurs on Monday.

Liversedge have slipped to seventh place in the table but are one place and one point above Penistone, who have won their last two games.