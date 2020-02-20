Liversedge face up to fixture backlog after postponements

Liversedge FC officials will be keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast in the next 48 hours in that hope that Saturday’s Northern Counties East League Premier Division clash at home to Bridlington Town can go ahead.

The Clayborners did not have a scheduled game last Saturday, while last Wednesday’s NCE League Cup fourth round trip to Penistone Church fell victim to the recent deluge and will now be played on March 25.

Liversedge were further frustrated on Wednesday evening when their scheduled league game at local rivals Eccleshill United became the latest in a long line of postponements.

Liversedge were due to be at full strength for that fixture when victory would have seen them move back into second place in the Premier Division and NCE League officials acted swiftly to re-arrange the clash for Wednesday April 8 (ko 7.45pm).

Sedge have fallen behind league leaders Staveley Miners Welfare, who earned a 5-2 win away to Bridlington on Tuesday, and their inactivity has seen Jonathan Rimmington’s men slip to fourth place.

Bridlington go into Saturday’s game level on 44 points with Sedge and eight behind Staveley and know they cannot afford to lose at Clayborn.

Liversedge have had to endure a number of postponements this season as their Clayborn pitch is prone to waterlogging and 11 of their final 17 league matches are scheduled to be at home.

However, they now face the prospect of playing nine games in 28 days during March and a further seven matches in April.

They will hope for a let up in the recent stormy weather to help get their promotion push back on track.