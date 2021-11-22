Liversedge FC are next in action in their first-ever second round tie in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men will be looking to make it a hat-trick of NPL Premier Division scalps after beating Scarborough Athletic and Basford United in the previous rounds.

Their next opponents are also competing a division above Sedge and sit just below their previous opponents in 11th place.

Kick-off at the Clayborn Ground is 3pm and a big crowd seems assured with 808 in attendance for the first round game and a healthy 253 crowd for the West Riding County Cup tie against Barnoldswick Town on a cold Tuesday night in the most recent match.

The county cup match saw a first start for Lewis Whitham and he marked it with a goal in the 3-0 win.

After the game he said: “It’s good to get 90 minutes in and obviously get the goal.

“I don’t think I’ve played 90 in about a month so it’s about getting up to speed and get that sharpness back. But I felt sharp and I’ve been doing things away from football, a bit of fitness to keep ticking over.

“Hopefully I can build on this to make sure I’m fresh for whenever I can next play.”

Whitham is cup tied and unable to play against Lancaster, but after his impressive start in a Sedge shirt he is in serious contention for a place in the team in the next league game, which is at home against Shildon next Tuesday night.

He believes he is settling in well with his new club after joining from Stocksbridge Park Steels at the start of November.

He added: “The first training session was quality. The lads spoke to me a lot and they’ve really made me feel welcome.

“Supporters on Twitter and at the game just made me feel welcome, they get behind the lads and got behind me and to get the goal is fantastic.