Liversedge secure derby win over Garforth

Liversedge eased their Northern Counties East League Premier Division relegation worries thanks to a 1-0 derby victory over Garforth Town last Saturday.

It was a much stronger Liversedge side who were on duty after former Nottingham Forest striker Emile Sinclair signed for the club.

Sinclair played for a host of Football League clubs during his professional career including Forest, Brentford, Peterborough United, Barnsley and Macclesfield Town, while more recently he featured for Guiseley, Scarborough Athletic, Bradford Park Avenue and Ossett Town.

Leading goal scorer Joe Walton also returned after a month out injured, while Kevi Tarangadzo, Adimar Neves and Louis Rowe were all back in contention following spells on the sidelines.

Despite his time out injured, Walton has netted 16 times this season and Liversedge will hope his return will boost their hopes of returning to form.

Dave Bordman’s 65th minute goal was enough to settle last Saturday’s derby against Garforth as Liversedge earned a sixth win of the season, which saw them climb to 15th in the table, seven points clear of third-bottom Hall Road Rangers.

Liversedge travel to Worksop Town on Saturday for their final game of 2018.