Norristhorpe maintain slender lead at top of Yorkshire Amateur League table

Norristhorpe Reserves secured a narrow 2-1 win over Centralians to maintain their slender three point lead at the top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five last Saturday.

Norristhorpe lead St Bedes Reserves by three points with Tyersal Reserves a further six behind and the top three sides have all played 15 games.

Elliot Dimatteo and Brad Wild were the goalscorers, while Sam Moffatt was the Norristhorpe man-of-the-match as they secured a 12th win of the season.

Batelians claimed an eighth win of the sesason and are back in seventh place when they overcame Modernians 3-0.

Leading goal scorer Michael Smith bagged a brace and Razeb Raja also netted for Batelians.

Nathan Williams had a mixed day as he scored a goal but was then sent off as West End Park went down 4-2 at home to Tyersal Reserves.

Sal Khan scored West End’s other goal but they now trail Norristhorpe by 10 points.

Danny Mountain and Collinson were on target for Norristhorpe’s first team as they lost 4-2 at Tingley Athletic in Division Three.

Dewsbury Rangers suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Sky Blue in Division One.

Josh Thornton put the visitors ahead but goals from Rob Smith and Nathan Stanley saw Rangers 2-1 up at half-time.

Josh Thornton equalised from the penalty spot and Jack Stanley struck Sky Blue’s winner.