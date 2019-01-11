Sykes fires five goals as Littletown return to action with impressive victory

Littletown showed no ring rust having not played for over a month as they thrashed Ovenden WR 10-1 in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division last Saturday.

The Beck Laners had seen games against TVR United, Ovenden and PFC postponed in December and had not played since a 5-1 away win against Toller in November 24 but they returned to action in style.

Littletown led 2-0 at half-time but clicked into gear after the break to add a further eight goals.

Pat Sykes led the way has he struck five times, there was a hat-trick for Joe Jagger, while Callum Wheatley and Adam Jordan also struck as they sealed a seventh win of the season which leaves them fourth in the table.

Wyke Wanderers lie second-bottom in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division after they slipped to a 3-1 home defeat by Hunslet Club.

Charlie Taylor scored a consolation goal as Hunsworth slipped to a 5-1 defeat by promotion chasing Shelley which leaves them 12th in Division Two.

Jack Weatherhead bagged a brace as Howden Clough Reserves earned a 2-1 win away to Pool Reserves in Alliance Division Two, with Ben Fawcett replying for the home side.

Overthorpe SC sprang a surprise in the Wakefield League Premier Division as they held leaders Crofton Sports to a 3-3 draw which leaves them sixth in the table.

The point was enough to see Crofton move above Crackenedge and take over at the top of the table but they have played two games more and have an inferior points difference.

Howden Clough moved five points clear at the top of Division Two thanks to a 5-2 win away to Garforth WMC.

They had goals from Jack Anderson (two), Joe Armitage, Warren Carr and Reece Scholes to thank for victory.

Pontefract Town are second with two games in hand after their match away to Thornhill United was abandoned.

Dewsbury Westside secured a 4-3 win away to New Carlton, which leaves them fourth in the table, and they face a key game at home to Pontefract Town on Saturday.