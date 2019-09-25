Walton stars in Liversedge penalty shoot-out victory at Barton Town

Liversedge striker Joe Walton was star of the showto help his side defeat Barton Town 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling Northern Counties East League Cup tie on Tuesday night.

Walton bagged a brace, following on from his hat-trick in Saturday’s 4-2 Premier Division victory away to AFC Mansfield.

A Matthew Plummer own goal plus Oliver Fearon’s third goal in as many games saw the tie end 4-4 after Barton replied through a Ben Hinchliffe brace plus strikes from Tom Waudby and Reece Moody.

Walton was forced to take over in goal after the Liversedge goalkeeper was injured and he made a crucial save from Barton’s first penalty to give his side the advantage.

Liversedge scored all four penalties before the final Barton spot kick was struck over the crossbar as the visitors ensured it was a happy return following a 120 mile round trip as they won the shoot out 4-2.

The cup success followed on from Saturday’s league win at Mansfield when Liversedge scored three goals in the final seven minutes.

Sedge forced a couple of early corners, one of which saw Walton head Liam Marsden’s cross but Fearon scooped the effort over the crossbar.

Fearon made a lively start against his former club and looked to have put the visitors ahead only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Former Tadcaster goalkeeper Gary Stevens had joined Liversedge in the build up to last Saturday’s game and he was called into action when punching clear a Mansfield effort.

The deadlock was broken just two minutes later when Hugo Warhurst’s poor clearance went straight to Fearon, who rounded the goalkeeper and slotted into an empty net.

Stevens was twice called into action, when saving after an attacker went through one-on-one and then stopping a 20-yard shot with an outstretched foot.

It remained 1-0 to the visitors at half-time but Mansfield were dealt a blow when Warhurst was injured and John Stancliffe replaced him in goal.

The home side drew level after 55 minutes when Ross Duggan scored with a well taken header at the near post.

Mansfield saw Jordan Annable head straight at Stevens before the home side somehow missed the target from eight yards out with the goal gaping.

There was a dramatic final 10 minutes which saw a further four goals scored, with Walton bagging a quickfire hat-trick as Mansfield’s unbeaten home record came to an end.

Walton slotted into the bottom left corner to put Liversedge 2-1 ahead and then got on the end of Marsden’s long throw to glance home a header.

Luke Walker pulled a goal back for Mansfield but Walton produced a lovely finish to complete his hat-trick following Jake Thompson’s pass.

Victory leaves Sedge level on 13 points at the top of the Premier Division, along with Bridlington Town and Penistone Church, ahead of Saturday’s home game against fourth placed Yorkshire Amateurs, while they visit Campion in the West Riding County Cup first round next Wednesday.