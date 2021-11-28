Wintry weather leads to football matches being called off
The first wintry weather of the season played havoc with local football fixtures as a number of games were postponed.
The big Buildbase FA Trophy second round tie between Liversedge and Lancaster City fell victim to the weather and has been rearranged now for Tuesday (November 30), with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Tickets bought for the original date of Saturday will be valid for use on Tuesday night while their previously scheduled home league fixture with Shildon has now been postponed.
Pontefract Collieries had their scheduled Pitching In Northern Premier League East match at home to Stockton Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch while Frickley Athletic's match at Sheffield FC was off for snow.
Ossett United's planned match at Shildon, also in the NPL East, was one of the first to fall victim to the weather after being postponed following a 9am inspection.
In the Toolstation NCE League, two Premier Division matches were postponed with Emley at home to Winterton Rangers and Hemsworth MW's game with Bottesford Town both being called off to be rearranged for a future date.