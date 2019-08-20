Batley Boys and Celtic see promotion hopes dented

Batley Boys and Dewsbury Celtic saw their hopes of clinching automatic promotion from National Conference League Division Three dealt blows by defeats last Saturday.

Celtic slipped to a 28-12 defeat against leaders Hunslet Warriors.

Hunslet had Brad Gill sin-binned 10 minutes into the second half after the Warriors were put on a team warning but they were 16-0 ahead at that stage.

The Warriors prevailed through a Tyler Dargan brace, tries by Liam Brown, Josh McLelland and Daryl Gaunt, and four Jordan Gale goals, while Celtic’s Charlie Heaton converted touchdowns by Harry Copley and a late Alex Wightman try.

Batley Boys lost 18-16 to visitors Oldham St Annes, who recovered from 12-0 down at half-time and 10 points adrift on 73 minutes with a Callum Cashin brace and a try and three goals for Matty Whitehead.

Batley had led through a try and two conversions by Adam Bingham and touchdowns for Lewis Hardy and Gavin Davis but they now trail second placed Woolston Rovers by four points with four games remaining.

The Boys are level on 30 points with fifth placed Celtic and Heworth, who are third.

Following Thursday’s Jim Brown Cup final against Thornhill, Batley return to league action away to Drighlington on August 31, when Celtic entertain Millom.

The John Kane Cup final sees Thornhill A meet Ossett Trinity tonight (6pm) at Batley Bulldogs before the Jim Brown final.