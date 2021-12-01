Batley Bulldogs come up with lightbulb moment to help the environment

GOING GREEN: The Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

The Bulldogs chairman has laid out plans for the club to convert their Fox’s Biscuits Stadium home to 100 per cent LED lighting.

LED lights are considered more environmentally friendly as they do not use as much electricity as a conventional lightbulb.

It is estimated that it will cost the club around £2,700 to convert Mount Pleasant to LED.

Although that represents a big financial hit up front, Nicholas insists it will benefit the club in the long run as it is cheaper to run LED lighting.

A series of prize draws is being held this month in a bid to raise the money.

“The environment is the topic of the moment, and we are trying to do our bit,” explained Nicholas.

“We already have our mast and solar panels, and have also brought in reusable cups.

“The change to LED is expensive, but it’s cheaper to run.

“Of course, money is everything and, hopefully, what we save on electricity bills in the long term can be used on signings.”