Batley Bulldogs' trip to Toulouse is cancelled

Batley won't travel to Toulouse later this month due to Covid restrictions. Pictures: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

Bulldogs were due to travel to France on August 28, but the game - and Toulouse’s home clash with Halifax Panthers two weeks earlier - will not take place. France remains on the UK government’s ‘amber list’, which means anyone returning from France who isn’t fully vaccinated against coronavirus must isolate for at least five days on their return.

The RFL board decided earlier this year part-time teams will not be required to play in France due to the impact on their jobs outside rugby league.

The fixtures will not be rearranged as there are no available slots in the season. Despite not playing at home this year, Toulouse are top of the Championship, on win percentage, with a 100 per cent record after 11 games.

They have continued to fulfil away fixtures as scheduled, with the players required to quarantine, other than for training, for seven days on their return to France.

Although clubs need to play 70 per cent of their scheduled fixtures to be eligible for the play-offs, Toulouse Olympique matches called off because of the quarantine regulations will not count as cancelled.