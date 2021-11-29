Ex-Batley Bulldogs duo return to Mount Pleasant

Fox's Biscuits Stadium, Batley. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com

Both players have made a number of appearances for the club in the past and are now in pre-season training with Craig Lingard’s side.

Batley finished in the play-off positions last season and have continued to recruit strongly in a bid to repeat that feat.

“Luke Blake has come back and has started training with us and Joe Chandler has decided to give it a go this year,” said chairman Kevin Nicholas.

“We have got a couple of extra players there which is nice to see.

“It is nice to see old faces back at the club. The players are all back in full training.”

Nicholas also revealed that forward Dane Manning is set to miss the start of the Championship season with a hand injury.

The Bulldogs player picked up the injury last season but still took part in the club’s play-off run.

Meanwhile, Nyle Flynn is still struggling with a leg problem which is set to sideline him for a number of months.

Nicholas added: “Nyle Flynn is still injured with his leg problem; it is going to be a few months before he is fit.

“We have got Dane Manning with a hand problem he had in the play-offs but played with it. He is not going to be ready for the start of the season.