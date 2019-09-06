Local talent on show as Heavy Woollen District stage girls finals at Bulldogs

Local girls rugby league talent will be showcased when the Heavy Woollen ARL stage their three junior finals in a triple header at Batley Bulldogs next Saturday (September 14).

The Heavy Woollen District pride itself in the strength in depth in such a small geographical area at all levels of rugby league and the girls finals triple header on a professional ground is a pioneering event of local talent and a reward for all the hard work local club volunteers and coaches put in.

The Heavy Woollen District has produced great players in the women’s game at Super League level and players going on to play at international level.

Last year’s Woman of Steel Georgia Roach played the early part of her career with Birstall Victoria and Dewsbury Moor before going on to represent Castleford Tigers.

Caitlin Beevers, Ellie Oldroyd and Elli Frain are all part of the successful Leeds Rhinos women’s squad having also represented Birstall and Dewsbury Moor.

Birstall Victoria are also former national champions of the girls game.

The latest crop of players who could go on to have big futures in the women’s game will be on show at Fix’s Biscuits Stadium on September 14.

The Heavy Woollen District ARL Under-12 Girls final between Batley Boys Girls and Dewsbury Moor kicks off proceedings at 12.15pm.

Dewsbury Moor and Shaw Cross Sharks Girls will contest both the Under-14 and Under-16 Finals.

The Under-14s will kick off at 1.15pm, followed by the eagerly anticipated Under-16s final at 2.15pm.