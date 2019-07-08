Yates secures victory in entertaining debut fight

Batley Boxer Jordan Yates was given a stern test on his professional debut in Bradford last Sunday as he earned a 39-37 points win over Hull’s Luke Fash.

Yates was made to work hard by 29-year-old Fash but did enough to make a winning start to his career.

Fighting out of Dicky’s Gym in Batley, under the guidance of Mark Hurley and Abe Rayman, Yates made a solid start to the first round, landing a couple of notable head shots and produced the more eye catching work.

Fash came back in the second round, forcing Yates onto the back foot and the Batley man was forced to counter attack off the ropes.

Fash landed a couple of big shots in the third round but Yates took them well and showed good movement as he fought back with neat work to take the round.

Fash rocked Yates with another clean shot in the fourth but the three-time Yorkshire amateur champion again responded well and produced a lovely combination from the centre of the ring.

Fash — competing in his 55th bout in the paid ranks — picked up the pace and despite his corner demanding he defend himself, Yates went toe-to-toe with his far more experienced opponent.

Fash attempted a final flurry late in the round but Yates did enough to earn victory and make a winning start to his professional career, with the pair receiving an ovation from the crowd at the end.