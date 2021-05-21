Louis Greenwood bags treble in Dewsbury Moor’s first win of season in Yorkshire Men’s League

Yorkshire Men's Rugby League round-up

Tobias Richardson also crossed twice and there was one try each from Max Vernon and Jake Richardson with Danny Brookes kicking four goals and Vernon one in a 38-12 win at home to Crigglestone All Blacks.

Shaw Cross Sharks were also winners as they beat Seacroft Sharks in Division Five North.

After losing their opening match it was a much improved display with Shaw Cross winning 10-4 against opponents who had won their first game.

Thornhill Trojans ran in eight tries in their convincing 46-14 victory at home to Brighouse Rangers A in Division Five West.

Scott Carter (two), Adam Bird (two), Declan James, Rye Ward, Andrew Lambert and Joshua Taylor all crossed the line while James added seven goals.

Mirfield Stags could not follow up their opening day success as they lost 44-10 to a strong Westgate Common side in Division One.

They defended well against big pressure to be only 10-0 down at the break, but the hosts ran in six more tries in the second half.