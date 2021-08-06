RL Conference: Heaton caps Dewsbury Celtic’s fightback in derby with Shaw Cross Sharks

Dewsbury Celtic beat Shaw Cross Sharks.

Shaw Cross seemed to be in control when Robson Sutcliffe and Tenneson Neagle crossed for tries and Brad Baines added a goal.

Drew Judge-Clarke hit back to post the Sharks’ first points, but when Ryan Sedgwick went over on the half-hour and Baines kicked his second conversion Shaw Cross established a 16-6 lead.

Paul Foulstone’s touchdown pegged the Sharks back and although Harris Brereton nipped over in response, a try for Matty Ginnelly threw the contest wide open, with Celtic just 20-18 behind at the break.

The scoring was all one-way in the second period, however, with Charlie Heaton crossing for two tries and adding three more goals to his three from the first half for a personal 20-point contribution.

Sharks’ hopes were not helped when Louis Sharland was sin-binned on 52 minutes for a professional foul and Baines was red-carded with 10 minutes left for alleged dissent.

Celtic face another derby game this Saturday when they host Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Covid-19 self-isolations put paid to Batley Boys’ fixture against Eastmoor Dragons and they will hope to be able to get back on the pitch this Saturday when due to host Normanton Knights.