RL Conference: Leaders Dewsbury Moor Maroons are too strong for 12-man Batley Boys

Dewsbury Celtic's Danny Thomas takes on the Eastmoor Dragons defence. Picture: John Clifton

Table topping Maroons eased to a 42-6 win in a match in which the Batley side had Declan Tomlinson sent off on 56 minutes for alleged punching, with his team-mate Josh O’Sullivan incurring a yellow card in the same incident for running in.

The Boys, however, were already 32-6 adrift at that stage, having found themselves 12-0 down before posting a Kieran Little try on 12 minutes, which Tomlinson goaled.

Moor duly wrapped matters up with tries by the hour for Max Vernon and Tobias Richardson, both of who had also crossed earlier. The Maroons’ other tries were scored by James Samme, Peter Robinson, Brad Foster and Jamie Delaney, with Foster landing five goals.

Dewsbury Celtic let a 10-2 lead slip as they lost their League E game to Eastmoor Dragons.

Having responded to a Danny Jackson penalty with tries for Nathan Waring and Tom Bottomley Celtic started well.

But they trailed 44-10 by the time they claimed their next score, Waring touching down on 62 minutes and Harry Copley kicking his second goal.

After the Dragons’ Alfie Goddard had been sin-binned for a professional foul, Danny Thomas scooted over to keep up the second-half revival, but the home side’s late rally closed with Waring’s hat-trick score and it was too late to prevent a 44-24 reverse.

Eastmoor had dominated the middle part of the match with two tries each for Jordan Oxley and Adie Mulcahy and one from Davey Burns, Jack Raby and Goddard. Johnson chipped in with eight goals.