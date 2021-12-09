Cleckheaton RUFC look to kick on after bouncing back with muddy success

Cleckheaton forwards were in dominant form as the team beat Scarborough. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

After losing to Pocklington the previous week it was vital that the home team bounced straight back if they were to revive their hopes of promotion and they scored the only two tries in the game at a soggy Moorend.

The result kept Cleckheaton in fifth place and they will be looking to kick on when travelling to Malton and Norton this Saturday (2.15pm).

Victory was achieved without regular goalkicker and fly-half Dale Breakwell, who was out with an arm injury, but Dom Brambani stepped in to do a good job after moving from centre with Matt Piper coming into the starting line-up.

Tom Breakwell nudged Cleck ahead with a penalty. They then came up with the first try when Richard Piper made ground off the back of a scrum and second rower Josh Plunkett charged over. With Breakwell adding the extras it was 10-0 on eight minutes.

Scarborough replied with a penalty awarded for offside, but they were not to trouble the scorers again.

Breakwell added another penalty on 15 minutes to restore the hosts’ 10-point advantage.

Although the rain got heavier, they gradually turned the screw and made it 16-3 when Breakwell kicked his third penalty.

A good start to the second half saw Cleckheaton score their second try within five minutes with scrum-half Ollie Depledge sliding over the line after making a blindside break. Breakwell missed the conversion in increasingly difficult underfoot conditions.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Cleckheaton RUFC are splash hits against ScarboroughScarborough’s attacking intentions were let down by handling errors and they were coming under increasing pressure in the scrums.

A scrum won against the head saw the Cleck pack move 20 metres downfield, but they were unable to make the most of the attacking position it gave them as the ball was nudged forward.

Replacement players were brought on, including 18-year-old Jack Toulson, who made his debut and settled quickly with a couple of big tackles in midfield and a strong run out of defence.

Brad Marsden was dominant in the line-out and providing a steady stream of possession.

Mike Hayward had a chance to add to the score late on, but the greasy ball slipped from his grasp five metres out.

Cleckheaton did score again when the final action of the game saw Breakwell kick his fourth penalty goal from 35 metres out to seal a 24-3 victory.

The win was well deserved as Cleckheaton dominated much of the match and did well to keep their line intact for the first time this season.