Scarborough's England star Zoe Aldcroft named in World Rugby Team of the Year
Scarborough's England star Zoe Aldcroft's superb 2021 has continued with her being named in the World Rugby women's 15s Team of the Year
Forward Zoe, who started playing rugby with Scarborough RUFC as a junior, is one of five Red Roses who made the World Rugby women's 15s team of the year, the other England members in the team were fellow forwards Sarah Bern, Abbie Ward and Poppy Cleall, with wing Abby Dow the sole England back.
The Red Roses cemented their status as number one team in the world thanks to record wins over the world champion Black Ferns in November, and extended their unbeaten run to 18 Tests.
Women's Team of the Year 1. Annaëlle Deshayes (France) 2. Agathe Sochat (France) 3. Sarah Bern (England) 4. Safi N’Diaye (France) 5. Abbie Ward (England) 6. Zoe Aldcroft (England) 7. Karen Paquin (Canada) 8. Poppy Cleall (England) 9. Laure Sansus (France) 10. Caroline Drouin (France) 11. Abby Dow (England) 12. Beatrice Rigoni (Italy) 13. Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand) 14. Caroline Boujard (France) 15. Jasmine Joyce (Wales).