Batley Boys and Hanging Heaton player Adam Bingham has been selected to represent the Yorkshire Men’s League on their tour to Serbia in June.

The hooker played a pivotal role in helping Batley Boys win the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division title last season and is currently playing Pennine League winter rugby with Hanging Heaton.

Bingham is looking for sponsors to help raise funds for the tour and any business interested can contact him via Twitter @09Adzbingo or via Batley Boys.