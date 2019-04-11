Batley Boys snatch late draw against Salford

Batley Boys fought out a pulsating 28-28 draw against Salford City Roosters in National Conference Division Three last saturday.

Batley appeared on course for a fourth win of the season as they led 26-18 with just six minutes remaining.

Salford fought back to turn the tables as tries from Andrew Muscat and Adam Taher, plus a Jon Openshaw conversion, edged them in front.

It took a last-gasp penalty by Adam Bingham to help Batley snatch a draw, which leaves them sixth in the table, three points off the leading trio.

Tom Southern, Paul Morgan and Tom Pratt had earlier crossed for tries for the Roosters, all of which were improved by Openshaw.

Tom Brooke had a mixed afternoon as he crossed for two early tries but was then sent off following a 24th minute fracas with Southern, who also received a red card as both sides were reduced to 12 men.

Josh Knowles, Luke Sheridan and Lucas Tomlinson also crossed for the Boys, with Bingham’s three goals helping them into an eight-point lead before a dramatic finale.

Batley Boys host Millom on Saturday, with the visitors lying in 10th place with two wins, four defeats and a draw from seven matches.

They arrive in confident mood following an impressive 44-18 victory away to Gateshead Storm last weekend.