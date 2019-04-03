Knowles leads the way as Batley Boys end Drighlington’s unbeaten record

Batley Boys secured a third win in National Conference Division Three as they overcame Drighlington 30-10 at Halifax Road last Saturday.

Drighlington arrived having won their opening three league games but they found the Boys in terrific form, inspired by a man-of-the-match performance from hooker Joshua Knowles.

Batley looked to make a strong start with forwards Sheridan, Hardacre, O’Sullivan along with Brown and James attempting to take them forward but it was Drighlington who scored after the Boys defended a set too far.

Davis and Crossley we’re introduced from the bench the Boys settled down as O’Sullivan replied for the Boys as he collected Bingham’s pass to go over but Bingham was unable to add the extras.

Gavin Davis then out Batley’s ahead with the next try and Luke Sheridan added the extras before going off injured with a elbow concern.

Brother Matthew missed a penalty attempt on the half-time whistlebut the Boys went in 10-4 ahead at the break.

Batley made a strong start to the second half when Knowles nipped over from acting half-back to score his first try of the afternoon.

Drighlington hit back to score their second try as Ethan Hallas and Ben Speight crossed for the visitors and MichaelSanderson converted the latter to make it 14-10 going into the final quarter.

The Boys stepped up another level as Thomas Brooke scored following a Drighlington error before Knowles added his second of the afternoon.

Matthew Sheridan crossed for the final try and Bingham added his second goal to complete a very satisfactory victory for the Boys, which leaves them seventh in the table .

The Boys travel to Salford City Roosters on Saturday with the home side bottom of the table after a 46-16 defeat at Millom.

They travelled with just 16 players but had led 10-6 midway through the first half after a try and three goals by Paul Morgan.

Millom raced into a 28-10 lead before Morgan added another converted try but the Cumbrian side finished strongly to seal victory and leapfrog the Roosters.