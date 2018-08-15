Sammy King to perform Penny Arcade before Bulldogs v Rams derby clash

Sammy King will perform his hit song Penny Arcade live before Sunday’s Heavy Woollen derby clash at Mount Pleasant as part at Batley Bulldogs’ Pink Weekend.

The club began their Pink Weekend in 2014, raising monies for breast cancer charities and every penny raised is distributed to support the work they do.

Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas said: “When it comes to the Pink Weekend our fans show what great fans they are.

“They dig deep and support all that is done to raise money for charity. We try to make it a full, fun weekend with something for everyone and all we ask is that as many people, supporters, locals and those affected by this cruel disease come and join in.

“It really is a great atmosphere and we are hoping everyone joins in with Sammy King singing Penny Arcade, a song everyone in Batley knows.”

The Pink Weekend begins tomorrow (Friday) when the Bulldogs open their doors selling cakes, coffee and afternoon tea ffrom 2pm.

A gala day, which includes Batley Boys games, bouncy castles, stalls and barbecue, takes place on Saturday before the annual pink match, in which Batley face Dewsbury on Sunday.

The Bulldogs will again play in a one-off pink kit and there will be bouncy castles, a ducking stool, stocks to drench your enemies in, stalls and live music before Sammy King performs prior to kick off.

For further information about the Pink Weekend contact the club on 01924 470062 or Beverley Nicholas on 07711 983123.