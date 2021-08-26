Full line-up and on stage times revealed for Leeds Festival
The anticipation is keener than ever and it's here at last with the sold-out 2021 Leeds Festival getting under way in the next 24 hours.
After last year's cancellation the sense of excitement has been building for months, once the summer spectacular was given the go-ahead and it will all start around midday tomorrow
What will follow will be three days of big name entertainment with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Post Malone and Biffy Clyro likely to provide the highlights for a crowd highly likely to be mad for a party after all that has been denies to everyone since the start of the Covid pandemic.
There are a few changes this year, most notably the addition of a second main stage, which allows for even more top names to make their way to Bramham Park.
Interestingly if everything runs smoothly there will be no time clashes between the headliners of the two biggest stages, allowing eager fans to catch both top of the bill acts on each of the three days.
Times for all the performances have now been revealed and can be seen below.
The opening day sees Oasis legend Liam Gallagher given his first solo artist headline slot at the festival when he appears on the Main Stage East. With Gerry Cinnamon, Wolf Alice and Tom Grennan also taking to the same stage it's a brilliant line-up sure to please.
Main Stage West headliners Biffy Clyro are a late addition to the line-up after Queens of the Stone Age could not make it over from the US and are another crowd pleasing act who have gone down a storm at previous Leeds Fests.
Saturday is a big day for British rap star Stormzy as he plays his first Leeds Festival main stage headline slot and a massive crowd can be anticipated for one of the biggest names in UK music right now.
Catfish and The Bottlemen are leading the line-up on the Main Stage West while an eclectic bill on both of the biggest stages sees the likes of AJ Tracey, Sam Fender, Mabel and Declan McKenna performing.
The final day of the festival has more of a dance music flavour with Post Malone, Disclosure, Slowthai and The Kid Laroi among the acts on show alongside the likes of Sigrid, The Wombats and Two Door Cinema Club.
Comedy, meanwhile, has long been an important part of the fabric of the festival and will bring some highlights on the Alternative Stage over the three days.
Although not the stellar line-up of previous years, there will be plenty of laughs provided by a line-up that includes Simon Amstell, Katherine Ryanand, Joel Dommett, Lloyd Griffith, Chris Washington, Dane Baptiste, Elliot Steel, Luke Wright, Helen Bauer, and Tiff Stevenson.
Here are the published times for the acts on the main stages over the three days:
FRIDAY
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Struts
13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna
14:50 – 15:25: KSI
16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan
17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice
19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon
21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk
13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions
14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep
15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas
16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms
18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud
20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Flawes
12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins
13:25 – 13:55: Niko B
14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
15:00 – 15:30: L Devine
15:40 – 16:20: Ama
16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon
17:10 – 17:55: Koven
18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe
18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX
19:45 – 22:40: Crucast
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kasien
12:45 – 13:15: Kam-Bu
13:30 – 14:00: French the Kid
14:15 – 14:45: Aystar
15:00 – 15:30: Sam Wise
15:45 – 16:15: Cole LC
16:30 – 17:00: S-X
17:20 – 17:50: Abra Cadabra
18:10 – 18:45: Darkoo
19:05 – 19:40: Swarmz
20:05 – 20:40: M1llionz
21:05 – 21:50: OFB
22:15 – 23:00: Digga D
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Blondes
12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue
13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants
14:30 – 15:05: Lyra
15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen
17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx
18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller
19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone
20:05 – 20:40: Bakar
22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red
BBC Music Introducing Stage
13:20 – 13:45: Andrew Cushin
14:00 – 14:25: Fur
14:45 – 15:10: Lauran Hibberd
15:30 – 15:55: Ffsytho?!
17:10 – 17:35: Stone
17:55 – 18:20: Alfie Indra
18:40 – 19:05: Yard Act
19:25 – 19:50: Berwyn
20:10 – 20:35: Josie Man
SATURDAY
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy
13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler
14:50 – 15:20: MoStack
16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna
17:30 – 18:15: Mabel
19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey
21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves
13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts
14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team
15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls
16:45 – 17:25: Aitch
18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender
20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and The Bottlemen
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni
12:45 – 13:15: Gracey
13:30 – 14:00: Lowes
14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart
15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb
16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid
16:45 – 17:25: Noizu
17:30 – 18:10: Prospa
18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah
19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla
19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds
21:15 – 22:40: MK
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
11:55 – 12:25: DJ Tiiny
12:30 – 13:00: AntsLive
13:15 – 13:45: Dreya Mac
14:00 – 14:30: Tia Carys
14:45 – 15:15: Blanco
15:30 – 16:00: Shaybo
16:15 – 16:45: Tiffany Calver
17:00 – 17:30: Backroad Gee
17:45 – 18:15: Ivorian Doll
18:35 – 19:10: Meekz
19:30 – 20:05: Ghetts
20:30 – 21:15: Jack Harlow
The Lock Up
12:30 – 12:55: Punkband
13:15 – 13:40: Chapter and Verse
14:00 – 14:25: Bad Nerves
15:40 – 16:15: Grace McKagan
16:35 – 17:05: Wargasm
17:25 – 17:50: Dana Dentata
18:15 – 18:40: Nova Twins
19:05 – 19:40: Yonaka
20:05 – 20:40: Ashnikko
21:05 – 21:45: Boston Manor
22:15 – 23:00: Dinosaur Pile-Up
BBC Music Introducing Stage
12:30 – 12:55: Dea Matrona
13:15 – 13:40: Lvra
14:00 – 14:25: Ffsytho?!
14:45 – 15:10: Lady Ice
16:25 – 16:50: The Rills
17:10 – 17:35: Graft
17:55 – 18:20: Meg Ward
18:40 – 19:05: Tayo Sound
19:25 – 19:50: Downtown Kayoto
20:10 – 20:35: Low Hummer
SUNDAY
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Academic
13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life
14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee
16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid
17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi
19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club
21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: The Hara
13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333
14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill
16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai
18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats
20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Noisy
12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook
13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla
14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman
15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon
15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants
16:50 – 17:30: Chaya
17:35 – 18:15: James Organ
18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard
19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta
20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera
21:30 – 22:40: Solardo
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
12:00 – 12:20: Keedz
12:25 – 12:55: Kenny Allstar
13:10 – 13:30: Mastermind
13:45 – 14:15: Che Lingo
14:30 – 15:00: Trillary Banks
15:15 – 15:45: DJ Target
16:00 – 16:30: Miss LaFamilia
16:45 – 17:15: S1mba
17:30 – 18:05: M24
18:30 – 19:05: Central Cee
19:30 – 20:05: Tion Wayne
20:30 – 21:55: Tyga
The Pit
12:00 – 12:25: Gender Roles
12:40 – 13:05: Dead Poet Society
13:20 – 13:45: Macca Wiles
14:45 – 15:15: Jazmin Bean
15:35 – 16:05: Bob Vylan
16:25 – 16:55: Badflower
18:05 – 18:40: Loathe
19:00 – 19:35: City Morgue
20:00 – 20:35: Holding Absence
21:00 – 21:40: Creeper
22:10 – 23:00: Fever 333
BBC Music Introducing Stage
13:15 – 13:45: Mega
14:05 – 14:30: Police Car Collective
14:50 – 15:15: Bonnie Kemplay
15:35 – 16:00: Low Girl
16:20 – 16:45: Claudia Valentina
17:05 – 17:30: Finn Askew