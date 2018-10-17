All Time Low set to headline Slam Dunk festival at new Leeds venue

The ever evolving Slam Dunk Festival is moving to a new site and has a big name in US pop-punk as its headliner for 2019.

The huge one-day alternative festival celebration is moving from the city centre to Temple Newsam Park when it takes place next year on Saturday, May 25.

All Time Low will be the big headline act and in a first wave of names announced for the festival they will be joined by NOFX, New Found Glory, Waterparks,

Story Of The Year, Gallows, Mad Caddies and Silverstein.

Leading the charge as headliners in 2019, Baltimore favourites All Time Low truly stand apart as one of the biggest pop-punk bands on the planet. Across seven studio albums, their infectious blend of singalong anthems and beloved hooks have shone through - filling arenas and delivering again and again with a live show that has become a must-see for all.

With seminal albums ‘So Wrong, It’s Right’ and ‘Nothing Personal’ defining a generation, and latest album ‘Last Young Renegade’ marking an exciting new chapter for them, All Time Low’s exclusive Slam Dunk headline shows will celebrate a band in their prime.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low said about their headline slot at Slam Dunk 2019: “There’s been a bit of an ATL drought in the UK recently so we thought it best to come back and tear it up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets.”

Bringing over 25 years of punk history to Slam Dunk, NOFX are sure to prove why they stand as one of the most successful independent punk bands on the planet with a no-holds-barred set of adrenaline-fuelled favourites making their mark at the festival.

The “Godfathers of pop-punk” themselves New Found Glory will make a hotly anticipated return to Slam Dunk in 2019, bringing the sort of arsenal of hits that will have thousands ecstatic from start to finish.

Dazzling in technicolour, Waterparks have emerged as a true phenomenon in pop-punk over the past few years, bringing their infectious and fun-filled sound to stages across the world. Their second album ‘Entertainment’ stormed its way into hearts earlier this year and their momentous moment at Slam Dunk 2019 is primed to be a celebration of a band embracing the future.

After releasing their first new music in over seven years in 2017, Story Of The Year promise to be one of the most anticipated sets of the entire festival at Slam Dunk 2019. With a full-on live show, cuts from across their career will ring out large for the returning favourites - celebrating not only the past but the future of a band beloved by thousands.

Another unmissable return that will have festival-goers talking for months, Gallows will mark their next steps with a blistering comeback at Slam Dunk 2019.

Slam Dunk ska favourites Mad Caddies will be making another celebrated stop next year, bringing their sun-kissed sounds to Leeds for another immediate display of how to start the good times.

Also heading to Slam Dunk 2019 are Canadian rock titans Silverstein, set to serve a true lesson in post-hardcore power with a ground-shaking tour de force that needs to be seen to be believed.

Slam Dunk’s move to Temple Newsam Park will see it expand so even more pop-punk fanatics can make their way to the site next year. Tickets, priced £59, are on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkfestival.com/